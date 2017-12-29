SCANA applies to withdraw VC Summer licenses

SCANA's (SCG) South Carolina Electric & Gas subsidiary says it filed a formal request with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to withdraw the combined operating licenses for the unfinished VC Summer nuclear reactors.

In its notification to the NRC, SCE&G says it irrevocably abandoned its interests in the VCS Units 2 and 3, and has offered to cede its abandoned interest in the project to co-owner Santee Cooper for no consideration.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper decided in August to abandon construction after reactor vendor Westinghouse's bankruptcy filing in March.