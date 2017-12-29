EgyptAir signs firm order for 12 Bombardier CSeries planes

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) says EgyptAir has signed a firm agreement to purchase a dozen CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 of the aircraft, fulfilling a letter of intent announced last month at the Dubai Air Show.

Based on the list price, Bombardier says the deal would be valued at ~US$1.1B, doubled to nearly US$2.2B if EgyptAir exercises purchase rights for the 12 additional aircraft.

The CSeries also has been ordered by Iraqi Airways, Saudi Gulf and Gulf Air.