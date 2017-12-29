Late selloff sends stocks lower in weak end to strong year

Stocks closed at their worst levels of the day, succumbing to a wave of broad-based selling over the final 30 minutes that knocked the major indices out of their range-bound activity that had prevailed since the morning.

There was no news catalyst for the selling, which could be viewed as a profit-taking move ahead of the three-day weekend or as defensive posturing prior to the first week of the new year when investors might be inclined to secure long-term capital gains after deferring them at the end of 2017 as the tax bill was being worked out.

But today's listless showing barely nicked the year's excellent final results, which showed the Nasdaq +28.2%, DJIA +25.2%, S&P 500 +19.4% and the Russell 2000 +13.4%.

For the week, the Dow fell less than 0.1%, the S&P slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq slid 0.8%; for the quarter, the Dow rose 10.4%, the Nasdaq climbed 6.3% and the S&P 500 gained 6.2%, the ninth consecutive quarterly advance for the Dow and S&P, and the sixth straight for the Nasdaq.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.3 bps to 2.409%, not far below the 2.45% mark where the benchmark maturity began the year.

U.S. crude oil climbed 1% to $60.42/bbl, the highest since June 2015; WTI jumped 12.5% for the year, nearly 17% for the quarter and 3.3% on the week.