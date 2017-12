Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) names Pankaj Khanna as its new CEO and Iraklis Sbarounis as CFO, effective Jan. 1.

Khanna last served as CEO of Pioneer Marine Inc, a drybulk company he founded in 2013, and was COO of DryShips during 2009-12; he was ORIG's Chief Marketing Officer during most of 2012.

Sbarounis will continue as a director and secretary of ORIG; he had been VP of business development at the company as held various positions with shipping entities controlled by George Economou.