Finisar is top pick for 2018 by Northland Capital analyst

This year has been a tough slog for Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), shedding a third of its value during 2017, but Northland Capital's Tim Savageaux names the stock as his top pick in the communications tech sector for 2018.

The case for owning FNSR in 2018 is five-fold, Savageaux says: a major opportunity ahead in the 3-D sensing space, which could contribute an incremental $10-$15/share; continued 100G Cloud datacom growth; new product ramps in 100G/Metro Telecom; potential for sector consolidation; and a recovery in China after serving as a "main source of pressure" throughout 2017.

FNSR's quarterly revenue capacity of $30M is expected to ramp past $100M by the end of 2018 and is accompanied by "attractive" margins, Savageaux says, rated the stock at Outperform with a $33 price target.