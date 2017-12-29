Bloomberg: JetBlue heads for worst year of flight delays since 2007

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is on pace for its worst on-time performance in a decade, with an on-time arrival rate of just 70% that lags the industry average of 79.4%, according to the U.S. Transportation Department.

Delays cost U.S. carriers $62.55/minute on average in direct operating expenses last year, according to the trade group Airlines for America; multiplied by JBLU’s 4.95M minutes of delays for the first 10 months of this year, the latest period for which information is available, it works out to $310M in costs, according to Bloomberg.

JBLU says it is more vulnerable to delays because 70% of its flights stop at airports in the northeast, which are prone to congestion and bad weather, and it cites repair and renovation work that temporarily shut major runways at New York's JFK and Boston’s Logan this year.

2017 on-time arrivals through October: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) 88.9%, Delta (NYSE:DAL) 84.8%, Alaska (NYSE:ALK) 82.4%, United (NYSE:UAL) 81.2%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) 79.8%, American (NASDAQ:AAL) 79.4%, Frontier 77.8%, Southwest (NYSE:LUV) 77.7%, ExpressJet 76.7%, Spirit (NASDAQ:SAVE) 75.5%, JetBlue 69.6%, Virgin America (NASDAQ:VA) 67.9%.