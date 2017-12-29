Boeing, Caterpillar top Dow 2017 standings; GE lags far behind

Boeing (NYSE:BA) tops the final 2017 results for the 30 stocks on the Dow Jones average, as the company easily surpassed the number of new net orders it amassed in 2016.

The top 10 of the Dow 30: 1. Boeing +89.4% , 2. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +69.9% , 3. Visa (NYSE:V) +46.1% , 4. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +46.1% , 5. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) +42.8% , 6. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) +41.4% , 7. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +41.3% , 8. UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) +37.7% , 9. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +37.6% , 10. American Express (NYSE:AXP) +34% .

11. 3M (NYSE:MMM) +31.8% , 12. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +27.2% , 13. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) +26.7% , 14. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +23.9% , 15. Nike (NYSE:NKE) +23% , 16. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) +21.2% , 17. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +16.3% , 18. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +11.5% , 19. Travelers (NYSE:TRV) +10.8% , 20. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +10.6% .

21. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +9.3% , 22. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +6.4% , 23. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +6.3% , 24. DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) +6% , 25. Disney (NYSE:DIS) +3.1% , 26. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) -0.8% , 27. Merck (NYSE:MRK) -4.4% , 28. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) -7.3% , 29. IBM (NYSE:IBM) -7.5% , 30. General Electric (NYSE:GE) -44.8% .

Source: Finviz.com