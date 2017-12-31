Economic protests spread in Iran

Street protests hit Iran for a third day on Saturday, spreading to the capital Tehran with crowds attacking some state buildings, while a social media report said two demonstrators had been shot dead in a provincial town.

Those protesting the government are frustrated with the economy, which has suffered rising prices and high unemployment, and are demanding an end to the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Trump said on Twitter that the "world is watching" the events in Iran, and the government "should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves."

