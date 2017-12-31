China factory growth eases slightly

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed slightly in December as a punishing crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market weighed on the world's second-largest economy.

The official PMI dipped to 51.6, down from 51.8 in November, but the overall reading still appeared relatively solid, and marked the 18th straight month of factory expansion.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, WCHN