North Sea Forties Pipeline fully operational

The North Sea's Forties Pipeline System - one of the world’s most important crude oil conduits - is fully back in business after being shut earlier this month due to the discovery of a hairline crack.

"All restrictions on the flow of oil and gas from platforms feeding into the pipeline system have been lifted and virtually all platforms are now on line," operator Ineos said in a statement on Saturday.

The company bought the pipeline system from BP in late October.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI