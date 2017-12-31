More illicit oil transfers to N.Korea?

South Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

It follows reports that Russian tankers supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months by transferring cargoes at sea.

South Korea also said on Friday that in late November it had seized the Hong Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore, which is suspected of transferring as much as 600 tons of oil to the North Korea-flagged Sam Jong 2.

