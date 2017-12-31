The Last Jedi tops $1B to push industry-wide box office to record

The final 2017 box office estimates from comScore indicate a 2.4% drop in North America to $11.12B and 2.9% increase globally to a record $39.92B.

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Last Jedi topped $1B in worldwide box office revenue by pulling in another $124M over the New Year's Eve weekend.

The Last Jedi has now brought in $571M in the U.S. to already rank as the eighth highest grossing domestic movie ever.

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle took in $117.6M globally over the holiday weekend and 20th Century Fox's (FOX, FOXA) The Greatest Showman generated $43.8M.

