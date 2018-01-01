Annual revenue gains return to Macau

Gaming revenue in Macau rose for the first time in three years in 2017 as appetite for gambling recovers following a protracted government campaign against public shows of wealth by officials and slowing economic growth.

Figures from Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau showed revenues climbing 19% in 2017 to 265.7B patacas ($33B).

Revenue is still far off the highs hit ahead of 2014, hovering only around monthly tolls seen in 2011.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO). Related ETF: BJK.