Asian shares start year on right foot

Asian indexes were mostly firmer in the first trading session of the new year as data showed factories across the continent ending 2017 on a strong note.

The China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for December came in at 51.5, up from 50.8 in November, due to strong performances in both output and new orders.

Factory activity in India also scored multi-year highs, while Taiwan posted its highest level since at least 2015.

Shanghai +1.2% ; Hang Seng +1.8%

