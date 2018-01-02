Iran unrest lifts crude prices

Crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, are both starting the year above $60 per barrel for the first time since January 2014.

"Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients.

Iran is the third-largest producer in OPEC, which agreed last year to extend its oil output cuts through Dec. 31, 2018.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI