Eurozone factory growth at record high

Eurozone manufacturers ended 2017 by ramping up activity at the fastest pace in more than two decades.

IHS Markit's December final manufacturing PMI for the bloc was 60.6, matching an earlier preliminary reading and above November's 60.1.

"Forward-looking indicators bode well for the new year: new orders rose at a near-record pace, while purchasing growth hit a new peak as firms readied themselves for higher production," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

