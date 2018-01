Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Odonate Therapeutics (Pending:ODT) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (60% upside) price target by Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating by Cowen and Company.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital Markets. Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital Markets. Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan. Upgraded to Buy by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan. Shares up 3% premarket on light volume. Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) upgraded to Buy by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) downgraded to Sector Perform by RBC Capital Markets.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) downgraded to Underweight by JPMorgan citing limited sales growth, cash consumption and the need for additional funding this year. No price target.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan. Shares down a fraction premarket on light volume.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan.