BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in liver cancer

Dosing is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) tislelizumab in treatment-naive patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer), the fourth indication being evaluated for the PD-1 inhibitor (Hodgkin lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial cancer).

The 640-subject study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of tislelizumab compared to Bayer's NEXAVAR (sorafenib) in a first-line setting. The primary endpoint is overall survival.

The company is collaborating with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) on developing tislelizumab for solid tumors outside of Asia (except Japan).