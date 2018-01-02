Futures start year on the right foot

Following steep price increases across equities last year, U.S. stock index futures are inching higher ahead of the first trading day of 2018.

Many investors are confident the yearslong market rally can continue amid a strengthening economy, corporate earnings growth and the U.S. tax overhaul.

Oil is starting the year above $60/bbl, while the dollar continues to sag. Gold is 0.2% higher at $1312/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.43%.

