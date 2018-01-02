Macau casino stocks drop after December revenue falls short

Macau casino stocks fell in Hong Kong trading after the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported reported Macau gross gaming revenue increased 14.6% to 22.7B patacas ($2.8B) in December to miss the consensus estimate for a 20% gain.

A lower hold rate than normal in the VIP segment impacted the monthly tally.

Closing lower were MGM China -3.17% , Sands China -2.11% , Wynn Macau -2.83% .

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.

