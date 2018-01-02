Commercial Metals to buy U.S. rebar assets from Gerdau for $600M

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) agrees to acquire U.S. rebar steel mill and fabrication assets from Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) for $600M.

The acquisition includes 33 rebar fabrication facilities in the U.S. and four U.S. steel mills with 2.5M tons in annual mill rolling capacity; CMC says it will have ~7.2M tons of global melt capacity at the close of the transaction.

CMC expects the deal to be accretive to earnings and cash flow within the first year after the close, and sees the combined operations generating $40M/year in pre-tax operational synergies once fully integrated.