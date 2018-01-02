Protalix up 9% premarket on positive interim data on OPRX-106 in UC patients

Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is up 9% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing OPRX-106 in ulcerative colitis patients.

Data from 14 participants in the open-label study showed a 57% (n=8/14) response rate including five (36%) who achieved clinical remission. In patients with rectal bleeding, 79% showed improvement.

On the safety front, OPRX-106 was well-tolerated with the majority of adverse events (AEs) deemed mild or moderate. The most common AE was headache.

Complete results should be available by the end of the quarter.

OPRX-106 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant human tumor necrosis factor receptor II fused to a protein called IgG1 Fc. The company says the plant cells function as a natural delivery capsule they pass through the digestive tract by virtue of their cellulose cell walls.

Previously: Protalix completes enrollment in mid-stage study of OPRX-106 in ulcerative colitis; shares up 4% (Nov. 29, 2017)