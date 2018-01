Nomura selects McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) as its pick in the restaurant sector for 2018.

The firm points to the upcoming rollout of fresh beef menu items by McDonald's and the new dollar menu as traffic drivers, while the ongoing issues at Subway is seen helping the chain nab more market share. The first stock split for McDonald's in more than 20 years could also be in the mix.

Nomura's new price target on McDonald's is $190.

Source: Reuters Morning Call