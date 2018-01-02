Archrock to buy remaining public stake in Archrock Partners

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) announce a merger deal in which AROC will acquire all APLP outstanding common units it does not already own for AROC common stock, currently valued at ~$607M.

Each outstanding APLP unit that AROC does not already own will be converted into 1.4 AROC common shares, representing a 23.4% premium to APLP's closing price on Dec. 29.

AROC expects the combined company to have a cash available for dividend coverage ratio above 2x through 2020; management will recommend a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend following the deal's completion and expects a 10%-15% annual dividend growth rate through 2020.