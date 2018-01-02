Bitcoin losing favor with underworld

With law enforcement stepping up its Bitcoin game, a number of alt coins - Monero, Ether, and Zcash among them, according to Europol - are gaining popularity with the criminal class.

In one example, online extortionists are favoring Monero - designed to avoid tracking - over Bitcoin for ransom payments. Monero quadrupled in value in the last two months of 2017 (while Bitcoin "only" doubled).

Source: Olga Kharif at Bloomberg

Bitcoin today is higher by 1.3% to $13,169. Ether's up 12% to a new all-time high near $850. Monero's up 4.6% to $354.

