BioTime up 6% on study identifying genes related to tissue regeneration

Thinly traded micro cap BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of the publication of results from a study conducted by subsidiary AgeX Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine that identified certain genes involved in tissue regeneration and one that is dysregulated in a range of cancers. The findings were just published in the journal Oncotarget.

The company says the cancer-related gene, COX7A1, is almost universally dysregulated in diverse types of cancer so it could lead to a new approach to treatment.

AgeX CEO Michael West, Ph.D., says, “It is rare to find genes implicated in tissue regeneration, let alone with abnormal expression in so many diverse cancer types such as those of the breast, lung, kidney, bone, and muscle. AgeX has certain rights to use the associated patent applications and to commercialize related therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Since we believe unlocking the natural ability of the human body to regenerate tissues afflicted with degenerative disease is a very large market opportunity, we are aggressively developing products using the technology.”