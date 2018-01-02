Alibaba's mobile browser beats Google in emerging markets

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) UC Browser mobile browser dominates emerging markets in Asia that have lower-end smartphones and unreliable cellular service.

UC Browser held 51% of India’s mobile browser market last year compared to 30% for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Chrome, according to StatCounter statistics. UC Browser held 41% of the Indonesian market compared to Chrome’s 32%.

Chrome still wins the global mobile race with a 47% market share compared to UC Browser’s 16%. And UC Browser has a less than 1% share in the United States, where Apple dominates the market.

Alibaba shares are up 1.3% premarket.

