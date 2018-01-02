CanniMed Therapeutics inks deal with Up Cannabis for a variety of medical cannabis strains

CanniMed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) and Up Cannabis, wholly-owned licensed producer of Newstrike Resources (OTCPK:NWKRF) have entered into a definitive Supply Agreement for a variety of medical cannabis strains.

The Supply Agreement will provide the raw material for CanniMed oils and oil derivative products, including capsules.

The two companies will also collaborate on a THC-rich, whole dried flower, medical cannabis product, demanded by patients.

The agreement also provides CanniMed with access to an uninterrupted supply of up to 100kg of product per month from Up Cannabis’ Brantford facility. The term of the agreement is 15 months, subject to renewal by the parties and anticipated revenue to be generated is roughly $15M.