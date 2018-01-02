Tata Motors and Westport Fuel Systems announce development and supply agreement

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) entered into a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) for their 4 cylinder and 6 cylinder natural gas spark-ignited commercial vehicle engine family to meet the Indian Government’s new Bharat Stage VI (“BS-VI”) emission standards, scheduled to take effect in April of 2020.

Upon completion of the program, Westport Fuel Systems will be supplying the critical natural gas components to Tata Motors, including advanced gas injection systems and controls, featuring the new Westport WP582 Engine Management System, built to optimize the overall engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Maurizio Grando, Executive Vice President of Westport Fuel Systems said, “Our longstanding partnership combined with our position as a technology leader and our global footprint allows us to commercialize unique natural gas engine technologies that provide a competitive solution for our OEM partner.”

Rajendra Petkar, VP & Head (Power Systems Engineering, ERC) of Tata Motors said, “We have worked hard to build a leadership position in the market by providing our customers with economical, best-in-class natural gas engine and vehicle products. Tata Motors remains committed to this goal, especially with the growing significance of natural gas for commercial vehicles. By partnering with Westport Fuel Systems, we are enhancing our portfolio of natural gas engines so we can focus on increasing our market share even further."

WPRT +7.71% premarket.