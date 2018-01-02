Apple instructs Stores to offer $29 battery regardless of diagnostic test

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) instructs Apple Store employees to offer the $29 replacement batteries to anyone who owns an iPhone 6 or newer.

The internal instructions follow reports of Store workers refusing the discount if a phone’s battery passed a diagnostic test.

Apple can still deny the discount if the phone has damage or third-party components that could interfere with the battery.

Those seeking a replacement through an AppleCare warranty claim will need to go through the diagnostic test to see if the phone has less than 80% of its original charge capacity.

Apple shares are up 0.4% premarket.

