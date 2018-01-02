FDA accepts Seattle Genetics' marketing application for Adcetris in first-line Hodgkin lymphoma, action date May 1

The FDA accepts for review Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) marketing application seeking approval to use ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), in combination with chemo, for the treatment of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma in a first-line setting, a Breakthrough Therapy indication. The agency's action date (PDUFA) is May 1.

The data supporting the filing was generated in the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 study that showed treatment with ADCETRIS extended progression-free survival (PFS) with 23% lower risk of disease progression, death or need for additional therapy compared to chemo alone. The 86% response rate in the ADCETRIS + chemo group was only marginally better that 83% for chemo alone, however.

