Welltower in deal for four continuing care communities

The portfolio - managed by Sunrise Senior Living - is located within the D.C., Miami, and Charlottesville MSAs.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) is buying for $368M and plans to transition the communities to a RIDEA structure. One of the purchases has been closed, with the other three to follow this quarter. Nominal year one cap rate is seen at 7%.

Welltower has more than $6B of investments with Sunrise.

The seller, Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH), expects to book a gain of $308M.

