Welltower in deal for four continuing care communities

The portfolio - managed by Sunrise Senior Living - is located within the D.C., Miami, and Charlottesville MSAs.
Welltower (NYSE:HCN) is buying for $368M and plans to transition the communities to a RIDEA structure. One of the purchases has been closed, with the other three to follow this quarter. Nominal year one cap rate is seen at 7%.
Welltower has more than $6B of investments with Sunrise.
The seller, Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH), expects to book a gain of $308M.
Source: Press Release
