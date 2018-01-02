Long Blockchain shakes up board after company pivot

Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ:LTEA) announces that it added Shamyl Malik and Som Ghosh to its board.

Malik is the head of global trading at Voltaire Capital and Ghosh is a technology entrepreneur with experience in blockchain technology.

"They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the financial technology sector, and we are confident that they will help to shape the future of the company as it pivots into blockchain technology," says CEO Philip Thomas on the appointments.

Last month, Long Island Iced Tea announced its dramatic rebranding to Long Blockchain.

Source: Press Release