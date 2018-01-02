Graphic Packaging closes on consumer packaging combination with IP

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announces that it completed the combination with International Paper's (NYSE:IP) North America consumer packaging business.

Graphic Packaging owns 79.5% of the combined company, while International Paper owns the remaining 20.5%.

Graphic Packaging says it assumed $660M of International Paper debt and concurrently has amended and restated its senior secured credit agreement.

As part of the deal, International Paper has a 2-year lock-up on the monetization of its ownership interest and cannot purchase GPK shares for a period of 5 years.

"The combination meaningfully increases our exposure to the growing foodservice market, provides significant runway to realize synergies, and will drive strong financial results," says Graphic Packaging CEO Michael Doss.

The deal is expected to lead to $1B of synergies, including $75M in synergies by the end of year three after closing.

