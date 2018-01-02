Nuvo Pharma acquires global ex-U.S. product rights to Resultz from Piedmont Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:NRIFF) announces that it has acquired the global, ex-U.S. rights to Resultz from Piedmont Pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nuvo has paid US$7M on close to Piedmont. The transaction also includes a single-digit royalty payable by Nuvo on net sales generated from non-Royalty Markets through 2023 and future consideration in the form of payments. This acquisition is immediately accretive and provides Nuvo with an additional global product.

Resultz is a commercial-stage, non-pesticide, OTC treatment for head lice. This market-leading product is currently sold in several European markets as well as Canada, Russia, Australia and Israel (collectively the Royalty Markets).