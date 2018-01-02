Inovio amends license agreement for lead candidate VGX-3100 in China; shares up 4% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has amended its agreement with ApolloBio granting it exclusive rights to develop and commercialize lead candidate VGX-3100 in Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan). Korea may be added at some point over the next three years.

Under the terms of the new deal, Inovio will receive $23M upfront (up from $15M), up to $20M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. ApolloBio will no longer have the right to purchase Inovio stock.

The agreement covers the use of VGX-3100 to treat/prevent precancerous HPV infections and HPV-driven dysplasias (cervical, vulvar, anal precancers) but excludes HPV-driven cancers and all combinations of VGX-3100 with other immunostimulants.

Previously: Inovio teams up with ApolloBio to develop VGX-3100 in China (Feb. 13, 2017)