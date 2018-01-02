Graco still in Minneapolis wage fight

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and two other entities who sued the city of Minneapolis last month over the plan to raise the minimum wage have now pulled out of the lawsuit.

The chamber filed the suit in November, asking for a temporary injunction to stop the proposed $15 minimum wage from going into effect.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) still intends to continue the litigation "to preserve a flexible work environment and a vibrant business community in this state," said spokesperson Charlotte Boyd.

"A city mandating a minimum wage is a slippery slope; if this stands, then we have no ability to predict what the next mandate will be. Businesses cannot make informed long-term investment decisions in an uncertain environment."