Netflix rides Macquarie confidence higher

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is an early mover after Macquarie Research upgrades the streamer to Outperform from Neutral for being "miles ahead of peers" in subscription over-the-top services. Disney is seen as being two years away from offering a competing product.

"We believe Netflix is taking several steps to improve this beyond the market's obsession with sub numbers to date," writes analyst Tim Nollen in today's note.

"A second round of price increases is now coming through, Netflix is expanding its distribution relationships with cable operators and telcos globally, international growth is taking off on a concerted strategy to develop local content offerings, and Netflix is beginning to work on ways to reduce password sharing, which could drive even more subscribers," he adds.

Macquarie lifts its price target on NFLX to $220.