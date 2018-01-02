Antero Midstream GP hikes long-term distribution targets

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) says it is increasing its long-term distribution targets through 2020 by ~20% because of the reduction in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate.

AMGP now expects a 2018 distribution per share of $0.52-$0.55, up from its prior target of $0.43-$0.46, a 2019 distribution of $0.84-$0.91, up from its earlier outlook for $0.70-$0.76, and a 2020 target of $1.28-$1.40, vs. $1.06-$1.16 previously; its 2017 distribution guidance of $0.15-$0.17 remains unchanged.

AMGP says its distribution growth targets are based on Antero Midstream Partners' (NYSE:AM) compound annual distribution growth target of 28%-30% through 2020, which remains unchanged from targets provided in February.