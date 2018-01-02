Achaogen's C-Scape shows favorable safety profile in early-stage study, Phase 3 to launch this year

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Achaogen's (NASDAQ:AKAO) antibiotic candidate C-Scape showed that it was safe and well-tolerated across all doses with no drug-drug interactions.

QIDP-tagged C-Scape is an oral combination of ceftibuten, a third-generation cephalosporin, and clavulanate, a beta-lactamase inhibitor. Both are already approved in the U.S. as monotherapies.

The company says it plans to meet with the FDA this quarter to clarify the design of a Phase 3 study, expected to commence later this year. The agency previously stated that a single successful late-stage study in complex urinary tract infections (cUTI) should be sufficient for approval.

Shares are up 9% premarket.

