Retail jolt: Amazon seen making a run at Target

Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster issues the bold prediction that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will acquire Target (NYSE:TGT) in 2018. Key snippets from Munster's note on the retail bombshell idea are posted below.

"Amazon believes the future of retail is a mix of mostly online and some offline. Target is the ideal offline partner for Amazon for two reasons, shared demographic and manageable but comprehensive store count."

"As for the demographic, Target's focus on mom's is central to Amazon's approach to win wallet share."

"If Amazon acquires Target’s that would jump its store count to about 2,300. As for anti-trust, the Trump administration won’t do any favors for Jeff Bezos, but the market share numbers suggest the deal will be approved."

Munster sees a takeout valuation on Target of $41B, about a 15% premium to Target's current price.