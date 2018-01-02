Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

BURG +57%.
MICT +36% on agreement with Coolisys Technologies.
NETE +22% on completing a $7.55M private placement of restricted common stock and warrants.
SNGX +19% on US patent issuance for use of Dusquetide in Oral Mucositis.
IGC +16%.
FNJN +16% after FireEye agreement.
WATT +13%.
TEUM +13% on services deployment to its first India based customer for their mobile subscribers.
AKAO +9% as C-Scape shows favorable safety profile in early-stage study, Phase 3 to launch this year and FDA accepts marketing application for plazomicin for cUTI.
DPW +9%.
FRO +8%.
LIVE +6%.
INSY +6%.
LINU +6%.
SSC +6% as Bitcoin losing favor with underworld.
RENN +6%.
WPRT +5% on entering into a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).
Now read: Energous: State Of The Union »