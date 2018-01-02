Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

BURG +57%.

MICT +36% on agreement with Coolisys Technologies.

NETE +22% on completing a $7.55M private placement of restricted common stock and warrants.

SNGX +19% on  US patent issuance for use of Dusquetide in Oral Mucositis.

IGC +16%.

FNJN +16% after FireEye agreement.

WATT +13%.

TEUM +13% on services deployment to its first India based customer for their mobile subscribers.

AKAO +9% as C-Scape shows favorable safety profile in early-stage study, Phase 3 to launch this year and FDA accepts marketing application for plazomicin for cUTI.

DPW +9%.

FRO +8%.

LIVE +6%.

INSY +6%.

LINU +6%.

SSC +6% as Bitcoin losing favor with underworld.

RENN +6%.

WPRT +5% on entering into a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).