Shell nixes sale of Denmark refining business but asset sale plan on track

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) cancels a deal to sell its Dansk Shell unit but says its $30B divestment program remains on track to be completed this year.

Shell says an agreement signed in late 2016 with refiner Dansk Olieselskab terminated without the sale completing, offering no further explanation.

Shell had expected ~$80M in capital from the sale of the Denmark refinery operations, which included the Fredericia refinery that has the capacity to handle 70K bbl/day, which Shell now will retain.