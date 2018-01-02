Loyalty program ties hamburger eating to cryptocurrency mining

Chanticleer Holdings (BURG +76.4% ) announces plans to use blockchain-architected platform MobivityMind from Mobivity (OTC:MFON) for a cryptocurrency customer loyalty and rewards program.

The company says it will leverage the MobivityMind platform across its brands.

Mobivity CEO Dennis Becker on the new crypto burger strategy: "Eating a burger is now a way to mine for cryptocoins! Every meal enjoyed at any Chanticleer Holdings brand will accrue currency for the consumer that can be used for future meals or traded with other consumers. It transforms traditional consumer rewards into something that the consumer can control."

Source: Press Release