Atara Bio launches late-stage studies of tabelecleucel in EBV+PTLD

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) initiates two Phase 3 clinical trials, MATCH and ALLELE, assessing tabelecleucel (formerly ATA129) in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD), a Breakthrough Therapy designation in the U.S., PRIME designation in Europe and an Orphan Drug designation in both.

MATCH will enroll patients with EBV+PTLD following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant after failure of rituximab (Roche's RITUXAN).

ALLELE will enroll EBV+PTLD patients following solid organ transplant after failure of rituximab or after failure of rituximab + chemo.

Tabelecleucel is an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy.