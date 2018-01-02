Stocks open higher in potentially positive indicator for the full year

The stock market opens the new year on a high note, with the Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.4% and Nasdaq +0.8% .

A good start to the year usually is followed by a strong yearly performance, says LPL Financial senior market strategist Ryan Detrick, noting that the S&P 500 has averaged a full-year return of 14.2% over the past 20 years when the index ends the first day of the year higher, vs. a 0.6% full-year loss when the S&P is down on the first day.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.2% .

News flow is light following the extended New Year's weekend, likely indicating another day of below-average trading volume.

Most of the 11 S&P sectors are higher in early action, with the consumer discretionary and tech groups each +0.8% , while utilities and real estate are the weakest performers.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up 2 bps at 2.41%.