CenturyLink adds two execs in operations

CenturyLink (CTL +0.5% ) has kicked off the new year with a couple of operational executive appointments.

The company has named Gaurav Chand its executive VP, Marketing, and has tapped Shaun Andrews as executive VP of Product Management.

Chand has been global senior vice president, Marketing, for the infrastructure solutions group at Dell EMC, having joined that company in 2000. He'll be responsible for marketing strategy, marketing communications, brand and customer experience, as well as developing a digital transformation strategy.

Andrews has been senior VP, IP and real-time communications, for Level 3 Communications. The two will report to COO Jeff Storey.