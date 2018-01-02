Jefferies warns on elevated chicken production

Jefferies warns that the size of the U.S. chicken breeder flock is being underestimated as it lowers estimates on Sanderson Farms (SAFM -3%) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -2.9%).
The investment firm expects 2018 chicken production growth of 4%, a pace that doubles the 2% gain forecast by the USDA. Prices are seen falling due to oversupply.
SAFM is rated at Underperform by Jefferies, while PPC is tagged with a Hold rating.
Tyson Foods (TSN -0.4%) is slightly lower on the day amid the sector analysis from Jefferies.
Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg
