Jefferies warns on elevated chicken production

Jefferies warns that the size of the U.S. chicken breeder flock is being underestimated as it lowers estimates on Sanderson Farms (SAFM -3% ) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -2.9% ).

The investment firm expects 2018 chicken production growth of 4%, a pace that doubles the 2% gain forecast by the USDA. Prices are seen falling due to oversupply.

SAFM is rated at Underperform by Jefferies, while PPC is tagged with a Hold rating.

Tyson Foods (TSN -0.4% ) is slightly lower on the day amid the sector analysis from Jefferies.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg