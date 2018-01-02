Cascadian receives pediatric waiver in Europe for breast cancer candidate tucatinib; shares ahead 4%

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) grants a product-specific pediatric waiver to Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC +3.5% ) for lead candidate tucatinib, currently in a pivotal Phase 2 study, HER2CLIMB, in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The pediatric waiver allows the company to file a marketing application after completing HER2CLIMB without the need to conduct additional studies (pre-approval or post-approval) in a pediatric population.

The EMA informed the company that positive results from HER2CLIMB should be sufficient to support a marketing application. The FDA has confirmed this as well, in addition to granting Fast Track status for the indication.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2020.

Tucatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is highly selective for HER2 without significantly inhibiting EGFR which causes unwanted side effects.

Previously: Cascadian amends mid-stage study of tucatinib to potentially accelerate registration (Dec. 7, 2016)