Concerns over China metals demand slowdown overblown, Goldman says

Goldman Sachs says it sees more risks to the upside than the downside for metals demand in China, downplaying concerns of a sharp decline from policy changes in the country.

“Ongoing supply side reforms and environmental cuts in China translate into higher commodity prices and less Chinese production," which benefit metal producers apart from China, Goldman writes.

The firm sees an upside to demand for zinc over the next six months and prefers copper to aluminum over the longer term.

ETFs: JJC, DBB, JJN, CPER, JJU, BOM, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, BDG, LEDD, UBM, HEVY